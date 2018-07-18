Bruce Springsteen to air Broadway concert film on Netflix

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway, photo by Rob Demartin

Bruce Springsteen’s year-plus, Tony Award-winning Broadway residency is coming to a close. Following 236 sold out shows, Springsteen on Broadway’s run at the Walter Kerr Theatre will conclude on December 15th, 2018. However, fans who were unable to secure and/or afford tickets to the residency can still experience Springsteen’s intimate, acoustic, and autobiographical performance thanks to a concert film.

On December 15th, the final night of the residency, Netflix will premiere the concert film Springsteen on Broadway to a worldwide audience. The film will feature the entirety of Springsteen’s Broadway performance, including a guest appearance from wife, Patti Scialfa. It was directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Thom Zimmy, who previously worked with Springsteen on his 2001 Live in New York City concert film.

In a statement, Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said, “The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete. In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of ‘Springsteen on Broadway.’”

It’s unclear which performance of the residency will be featured in the film. After firmly sticking to the setlist throughout much of its run, recent stagings have seen Springsteen deviate a bit from the script. Following Trump’s controversial boarder separation policies, “The Ghost of Thom Joad” became a formal part of the setlist. Last week, he returned to the stage for his first encore and played “This Hard Land”.

For those who still want to attend the residency in person, we suggest StubHub.