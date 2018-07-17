Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunite to relive Breaking Bad’s past glory

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

It’s been five years since Breaking Bad ended its groundbreaking run on AMC. Though they’ve had plenty of work since, it seems the series’ stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, haven’t completely left their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman behind.

In a new video for an Omaze campaign celebrating Breaking Bad’s 10th anniversary, Paul finds Cranston living in the show’s memorable RV/meth lab. Surviving off a hotplate and a literal bucket to shit in, Cranston’s initially thrilled at the idea of a Breaking Bad revival. “It’ll be just like Roseanne!” he exclaims. “Without the racism.”

(Read: Breaking Bad Turns 10: Or Why Television Is Finally Catching Up to Skyler White)

But Paul isn’t there to relive the glory days; he’s there to rally fans’ fundraising support for Kind Campaign (a nonprofit focused on girl-against-girl bullying) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (which does essentially what its name suggests). At least, that’s what he says…

The funny short is really an ad for the Omaze campaign, which offers one winner and a friend the chance to fly out to the Sony lot in Los Angeles to cook some meth breakfast in the Breaking Bad RV. Donation incentives also include signed Los Pollos Hermanos bucket props, signed scripts, a signed copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass, and even one of the iconic yellow hazmat suits used on the show. Enter via Omaze, and watch the promo below.

There’s a chance Cranston and Paul could be getting back into the roles of White and Pinkman for real. Breaking Bad co-creator Vince Gilligan recently spoke very enthusiastically about the duo appearing in the spin-off Better Call Saul. “I desperately want to see both of them on Better Call Saul,” he said. “[Showrunner] Peter [Gould] wants it, the writers do, the actors do.”