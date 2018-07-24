Finn Wolfhard and Calpurnia perform “City Boy” on Kimmel: Watch

Calpurnia on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Finn Wolfhard is plenty familiar with having his face on television, what with his starring role in Netflix’s smash Stranger Things. On Monday night, however, he took to the screen in a completely new way. Instead of fighting off demogorgons or searching for Eleven, Wolfhard appeared with his band Calpurnia on Kimmel, marking the young rockers’ late night debut.

The performance came in support of the group’s debut EP, Scout. As such, the four-piece delivered the single “City Boy”, complete with a slick, bendy solo from guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe. They also played the teenage heartbreak song “Greyhound” as a web-exclusive, and you can watch the replay of both below.

For deeper insight into Scout, you can revisit our recent Track by Track with Calpurnia, in which they discuss each of the effort’s six songs in detail. Wolfhard was also a recent guest on Kyle Meredith With…, which you can revisit below.