Cannibal Corpse to wreak havoc on fall 2018 U.S. tour with Hate Eternal and Harm’s Way

Roughly 30 years into their career, Cannibal Corpse will continue to destroy stages this fall on a just-announced U.S. tour. This time around, the death metal legends will be bringing Hate Eternal and Harm’s Way on the road with them.
Cannibal Corpse will be out in support of their most recent album, last year’s Red Before Black. The trek kicks off Nov. 2nd in Columbia, South Carolina, and runs through a Dec. 6th show in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Fellow death metallers Hate Eternal are prepping a new album, which will be the band’s first since 2015’s Infernus. Meanwhile, Harm’s Way, who combine elements of hardcore, industrial and metal, released their latest album, Posthuman, earlier this year.
See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.
Cannibal Corpse 2018 Tour with Hate Eternal and Harm’s Way:
11/02 – Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm
11/03 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
11/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Shaka’s Live
11/05 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
11/07 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/08 – Providence, RI @ Fete
11/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
11/10 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
11/11 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
11/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
11/14 – Toledo, OH @ Civic Music Hall
11/15 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater
11/16 – Palatine, IL @ Durty Nelly’s
11/17 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theater
11/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
11/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
11/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
11/23 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock
11/24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theater
11/27 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies
11/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
11/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
11/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
12/01 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
12/03 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
12/04 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
12/05 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
12/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room