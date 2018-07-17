Cannibal Corpse to wreak havoc on fall 2018 U.S. tour with Hate Eternal and Harm’s Way

Cannibal Corpse, courtesy of Metal Blade Records

Roughly 30 years into their career, Cannibal Corpse will continue to destroy stages this fall on a just-announced U.S. tour. This time around, the death metal legends will be bringing Hate Eternal and Harm’s Way on the road with them.

Cannibal Corpse will be out in support of their most recent album, last year’s Red Before Black. The trek kicks off Nov. 2nd in Columbia, South Carolina, and runs through a Dec. 6th show in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Fellow death metallers Hate Eternal are prepping a new album, which will be the band’s first since 2015’s Infernus. Meanwhile, Harm’s Way, who combine elements of hardcore, industrial and metal, released their latest album, Posthuman, earlier this year.

See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

Cannibal Corpse 2018 Tour with Hate Eternal and Harm’s Way:

11/02 – Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm

11/03 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

11/04 – Norfolk, VA @ Shaka’s Live

11/05 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/07 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/08 – Providence, RI @ Fete

11/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11/10 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

11/11 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

11/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

11/14 – Toledo, OH @ Civic Music Hall

11/15 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

11/16 – Palatine, IL @ Durty Nelly’s

11/17 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theater

11/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

11/23 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

11/24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theater

11/27 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies

11/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

11/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

12/01 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

12/03 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

12/04 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

12/05 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

12/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room