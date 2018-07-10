Car Seat Headrest covers Death Grips’ “Black Paint” in Quebec: Watch

Car Seat Headrest and Death Grips, photos by David Brendan Hall

Car Seat Headrest mastermind Will Toledo has pretty much perfected the art of the unexpected cover song. The indie rock hero we’ve all been waiting for has reimagined originals by Frank Ocean (“White Ferrari”), David Bowie (“Blackstar”), and perhaps most famously Smash Mouth (sadly not “All Star”).

For his latest undertaking, Toledo has hit us with an out-of-nowhere uppercut in the form of “Black Paint”. For those unfamiliar, the thrashing and noise-addled single is lifted from Death Grips’ recently released Year of the Snitch album. Toledo’s rendition served as the set opener during the singer-songwriter’s show at Imperial Bell in Quebec last night.

The crowd seemed enamored enough, but the comments online have varied between vaguely intrigued and pleasantly surprised. One person wrote, “Cringy but pretty awesome,” which may capture my sentiment best.

Watch for yourself below.

car seat headrest opened the show with a fucking death grips cover and now furries and mc ride rule canada by law pic.twitter.com/LjUydMBidU — EZP (@EZP_em) July 10, 2018

At the same gig, Toledo also played Teens of Denial track “Vincent” and “Sober to Death” from this year’s excellent Twin Fantasy. Fans will have more opportunities to catch Toledo — and maybe another left field cover — as he continues to tour North America throughout the summer.