Cardi B cancels tour with Bruno Mars

Cardi B and Bruno Mars

Cardi B has pulled out of her North American tour with Bruno Mars. Originally announced earlier this year, the joint trek was scheduled to kick off September 7th in Denver and run through the end of October.

In a statement on Twitter, the Invasion of Privacy rapper said she wasn’t “ready physically” to hit the road and not yet prepared to leave behind newborn daughter Kulture:

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Mars replied to his “Finesse” remix collaborator with a statement of his own: “You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play ‘Bodak Yellow’ every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me…”

A replacement for the tour has yet to be announced. Previously, Cardi scrapped a string of summer tour dates due to her pregnancy.

Cardi B 2018 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %

10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %

10/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas %

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

% = w/ Bruno Mars