Cardi B gives birth to baby girl — and her name is Kulture

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child together on Tuesday

on July 11, 2018, 10:53am
Cardi B is a new mom.

The “Bodak Yellow” gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday, and she’s named her Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Kiari Cephus is the birth name of Cardi’s husband, Offset. Kulture is a play on “culture,” a favorite saying of Offset’s hip-hop collective Migos and the title of their first two albums.

Kulture is Cardi B’s first child and the fourth for Offset.

Cardi B first revealed her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in April. She followed through with her debut appearance at Coachella later that month, but subsequent other festival dates were canceled as her pregnancy approached. She’s due back on the road in September as the opening act for Bruno Mars.

