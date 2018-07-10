The Stephen King multiverse comes together in new Castle Rock trailer: Watch

Hulu's Castle Rock

Many of Stephen King’s most iconic stories will converge in the new Hulu Original Series, Castle Rock. Set to debut July 25th, the J.J. Abrams-produced anthology show will stitch together an entirely new narrative set within the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, home to many of King’s tales. It’s a town that God has abandoned, which leads to some dark occurrences and evil deeds, as hinted at in the new trailer.

The latest preview hones in on the main thread of season one, which centers around a young man who mysteriously appears locked up in Shawshank Penitentiary (Bill Skarsgård). Death row lawyer Henry Deaver (André Holland) gets called in on the case, but it’s clear there’s something far more sinister than a creepy inmate going on in this quaint New England town. As Deaver investigates the strange Kid, he’ll encounter references to Cujo, IT, Needful Things, and more while meeting a cast that includes Scott Glenn (Sheriff Alan Pangborn), Sissy Spacek (Ruth Deaver), Terry O’Quinn (Dale Lacy), Jane Levy (Jackie), and Melanie Lynskey (Molly Strand).

Take a trip to Castle Rock by watching the new trailer below.

For more on Castle Rock and all things King, be sure to subscribe to The Losers’ Club, our weekly Stephen King podcast. We’re also hosting a two-day King film festival at Chicago’s historic Music Box Theatre, all centered around the fictional small town. Screenings include Stand by Me, Needful Things, The Shawshank Redemption, Cujo, and many more. Get more information, including tickets and the complete lineup, at the theatre’s official website.

Find the official Castle Rock synopsis below.

“A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.”