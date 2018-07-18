Cat Power announces new album, Wanderer, plus tour dates

Chan Marshall will return later this year with a new album as Cat Power. Entitled Wanderer, the 11-track LP is due out on October 5th through Domino Records. It marks the tenth Cat Power album to date and arrives six years after her most recent release, 2012’s Sun.
Wanderer was written and Miami and Los Angeles over the course of the last few years, with Marshall producing the entire thing herself. Several of Marshall’s “longtime friends and compatriots” contributed to the album, including Lana Del Rey.
In a statement, Marshall says Wanderer’s 11 tracks encompass “my journey so far, adding, “The course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between.”
Watch a teaser video for Wanderer and see the album’s artwork and tracklist below.
Wanderer Artwork:
Wanderer Tracklist:
01. Wanderer
02. In Your Face
03. You Get
04. Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)
05. Horizon
06. Stay
07. Black
08. Robbin Hood
09. Nothing Really Matters
10. Me Voy
11. Wanderer / Exit
In support of the release, Marshall will embark on an expansive tour beginning with an appearance at Riot Fest in September. She’ll also play some shows with The National before embarking on her own headlining outing in early October. See the full schedule below.
Cat Power 2018 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *
09/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
10/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/06 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
10/12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
10/29 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
10/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzamatazz
11/02 – Madrid, ES @ Circo Price
11/05 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
11/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
11/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
12/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
* = w/ the National