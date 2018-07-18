Cat Power announces new album, Wanderer, plus tour dates

Cat Power, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Chan Marshall will return later this year with a new album as Cat Power. Entitled Wanderer, the 11-track LP is due out on October 5th through Domino Records. It marks the tenth Cat Power album to date and arrives six years after her most recent release, 2012’s Sun.

Wanderer was written and Miami and Los Angeles over the course of the last few years, with Marshall producing the entire thing herself. Several of Marshall’s “longtime friends and compatriots” contributed to the album, including Lana Del Rey.

In a statement, Marshall says Wanderer’s 11 tracks encompass “my journey so far, adding, “The course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between.”

Watch a teaser video for Wanderer and see the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Wanderer Artwork:

Wanderer Tracklist:

01. Wanderer

02. In Your Face

03. You Get

04. Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)

05. Horizon

06. Stay

07. Black

08. Robbin Hood

09. Nothing Really Matters

10. Me Voy

11. Wanderer / Exit

In support of the release, Marshall will embark on an expansive tour beginning with an appearance at Riot Fest in September. She’ll also play some shows with The National before embarking on her own headlining outing in early October. See the full schedule below.

Cat Power 2018 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

09/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/06 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

10/29 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

10/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzamatazz

11/02 – Madrid, ES @ Circo Price

11/05 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

11/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

12/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

* = w/ the National