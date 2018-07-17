False Alarm! Chance the Rapper says he’s not releasing new album this week

Chance the Rapper, photo by Heather Kaplan

It’s time to temper the enthusiasm: Contrary to earlier reports, Chance the Rapper says he’s actually not releasing a new album this week.

In a Chicago Tribune interview published yesterday, the MC appeared to reveal plans to drop a new album this week to coincide with his headlining performance at the Special Olympics’ 50th Anniversary concert on Saturday. However, Chance has taken to Twitter this afternoon to walk back his comments and set the record straight about his upcoming projects.

“Sorry no album this week,” the Chicago rapper wrote, adding, “def been in the stu tho.” The news may be disheartening for hyped up fans, but at least we know Chance is actively hard at work on new material, whether it’s for the follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book, his “very, very personal” album with Kanye West (sessions for which begin this month), or his collaboration with Childish Gambino.

Chance’s diligent, multi-tasking work ethic as of late can be attributed to Kanye. “What’s cool is that ‘Ye’s kind of got me in a mode of understanding just your ability to multitask and work on different things,” explained the recently engaged Lil Chano.