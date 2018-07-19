Chance the Rapper releases four new songs: Stream

Chance the Rapper, photo by Heather Kaplan

In an interview hyping his appearance at Special Olympics’ 50th anniversary concert this weekend, Chance the Rapper seemed to announce the impending release of a new album. However, just a day later he clarified that no album would be coming this week, but added that he’s “def been in the stu tho.”

Now, though, Chance has in fact delivered new music. It’s not an album, per say, but the Chicago MC has gifted fans with four new songs: “Work Out”, “Wala Caa” featuring fellow Chicagoan Supa Bwe, “I Might Need Security”, and “65th and Ingleside”. Take a listen below.

Chance’s last full-length solo album came in 2016 with Coloring Book. As detailed in a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, Chance said he was working on a project with his mentor, Kanye West. The duo “casually” worked on two songs while Chance visited Kanye in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last month. “We’re up in the mountains around these wild animals — it’s very different out there — and we got some music done, and then he asked me if he could do an album with me,” Chance explained. “I don’t know of a timeline on it yet, the trajectory of it, but he’s coming here to work on it some more. We’ve just started making it, but I don’t want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.”