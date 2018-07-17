Chance the Rapper says he’s releasing a new album later this week

New music from Chance the Rapper is imminent.

According to a new interview with the Chicago Tribune, the hometown rapper intends to release the follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book later this week. The release coincides with Chance’s headlining performance at Special Olympics’ 50th Anniversary concert at Chicago’s Northerly Island on Saturday.

“I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it,” he told the Tribune of his new album. “I’m excited for everybody to get that. It’s going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics.”

While Chance did not disclose any further details about the project, we do know it’s not his collaborative album with Kanye West.

The duo “casually” worked on two songs while Chance visited Kanye in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last month. “We’re up in the mountains around these wild animals — it’s very different out there — and we got some music done, and then he asked me if he could do an album with me,” Chance explained. “I don’t know of a timeline on it yet, the trajectory of it, but he’s coming here to work on it some more. We’ve just started making it, but I don’t want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.”