Chance the Rapper proposes to longtime girlfriend

He's no longer Chance the Bachelor

on July 04, 2018, 11:56pm
Chance the Rapper proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, in front of family and friends during a Fourth of July cookout on Wednesday. Video and photographs of the proposal were subsequently posted to social media.

The couple began dating in 2013 and have a daughter together, Kensli. They split briefly in 2016 and Corley took Chance to court over child support payments. However, the couple reconciled the following year and have been together ever since.

