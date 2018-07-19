Chance the Rapper purchases local news site Chicagoist

Chance the Rapper, photo by David Brendan Hall

In recent years, Chance the Rapper has emerged as one of the most influential voices in Chicago for reasons beyond being a skilled rapper. He’s donated millions of dollars to Chicago public schools; launched an arts and literacy fund; frequently hosts open mic events open only to local high schoolers; and, this weekend, he’ll host a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

Now, Chance is looking to resurrect local news site Chicagoist, which ceased operations late last year after its billionaire owner concluded the publication was no long sustainable. Today, Chance announced the acquisition of Chicagoist from WYNC, which acquired Chicagoist and its sister sites, including the New York-centric Gothamist, earlier this year.

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment,” said Chance in a statement. “WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the ‘ist’ brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site. I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”

Chance first announced his acquisition of Chicagoist on “I Might Need Security”, one of four news songs he released last night. “I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches outta business,” Chance raps on the song.