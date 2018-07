Charlie Sheen and Lil Pump

“Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump has a new single on the way called “Drug Addict”, and he’s recruited Charlie Sheen to assist with the song’s accompanying visuals. The embattled actor is featured on the single’s artwork and also apparently stars in a forthcoming video for “Drug Addict” alongside Lil Pump.

Hey @lilpump, what day

did you

want to

break

the internet? ©️ pic.twitter.com/5TCUvUn5nV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) July 3, 2018

DRUG ADDICT VIDEO RT IF I SHOULD DROP ASAP ! pic.twitter.com/pbkeGd8qHR — Lil pump (@lilpump) July 4, 2018

“Drug Addict” is reportedly set to appear on Lil Pump’s sophomore album, due out later this year.