Childish Gambino performs “Summertime Magic” live for first time: Watch

Childish Gambino, photo by Ben Kaye

Earlier this week, Childish Gambino blessed fans with not one, but two sunny and seasonal singles in “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer”. On Thursday night, during his at BBK Bilbao festival in Spain, he rattled off “Summertime Magic” live for the very first time.

A marked contrast from his far more serious “This Is America” hit, the track played out well onstage and offered the audience a nice and breezy, feel-good moment. Check out fan-caught footage below.

A website and Instagram account teasing several mysterious “Summertime Starts Here” events subsequently popped up overnight. In the coming days, there are festivities scheduled in New York City, Los Angeles, and London.

Feels like Summer. Link in Bio. A post shared by @ summertimemagic on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

Yesterday, Donald Glover scored four Emmy nominations for his work on the hit FX show Atlanta.