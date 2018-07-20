Chris Cornell statue to be erected in Seattle

Chris Cornell, photo by Eric Tra

A new statue honoring Chris Cornell will soon be erected in the late, great rocker’s hometown of Seattle.

The life-size bronze statue will be housed at the city’s Museum of Pop Culture and features Cornell in “his signature boots, dog tag, and long locks.” The unveiling is set to take place August 29th.

His wife, Vicky Cornell, made the announcement today — on what would have been the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s 54th birthday — noting that the statue is her family’s gift to “the tight-knit community that gave him his start.” Sculptor Nick Marras was tapped for the project.

Plans for a Seattle-based statue have been in the works since last summer.

Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, 2017, just hours after a Soundgarden concert. Following an autopsy, a medical examiner ruled his death as a suicide. Since his passing, prominent artists such as Dave Grohl, Eddie Vedder, and Coldplay have all paid tribute to Cornell.