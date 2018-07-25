Chris Hardwick returns to AMC following investigation into sexual abuse allegations

Chris Hardwick

Chris Hardwick will be back as host of AMC’s The Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick following the network’s investigation into allegations of sexual and psychological abuse.

Hardwick, a popular comedian and podcaster who helped found the Nerdist media company, was accused of years of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra. AMC conducted a “comprehensive assessment” of the allegations, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the Loeb & Loeb law firm. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step,” the network said in a statement.

In a June essay published on Medium, the 29-year-old Dykstra accused the 46-year-old Hardwick of asserting complete control over her public habits, including limiting her ability to speak in public or take photographs of them together. Worse, she claimed he repeatedly abused her sexually, demanding sex even when she was ill. Hardwick issued a statement in response denying the allegations while admitting that his three year relationship with Dykstra “was not perfect” and saying she cheated on him.

Walking Dead superfan and frequent Talking Dead guest Yvette Nicole Brown had filled in for Hardwick at a number of panels during this past weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, and she’ll do so again for the Walking Dead season nine preview special on August 5th. She’ll also serve as a guest on the August 12th episode of Talking Dead, which will feature Hardwick once again taking lead on the show.

There’s no word on when Talking with Chris Hardwick might return, but it wasn’t scheduled to come back until next summer either way.

Nerdist had previously removed all mention of Hardwick from their website after issuing a statement, and as of publishing the company has yet to respond to the new developments.