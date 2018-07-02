Menu
Chris Pine and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins reunite for TNT’s I Am the Night

The duo's latest collaboration premieres in January of 2019

by
on July 02, 2018, 1:33pm
I Am the Night

Patty Jenkins might have found a muse in Chris Pine. Pine is, surprisingly, set to reprise his role as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman’s sequel, and now he’ll be starring in a new TNT series helmed by the celebrated director. Called I Am the Night, the six-episode limited series will debut in January 2019.

I Am the Night tells the story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who, in investigating why she given away at birth, uncovers some dark secrets. Pine plays a Marine-turned-reporter who assists Fauna in her journey, which runs them afoul of an “infamous Hollywood gynecologist” played by Jefferson Mays. Connie Nielsen, another Wonder Woman co-star, will also appear.

See the series’ trailer below, in which Pine does his best to look bleary-eyed and disheveled despite being one of the most handsome men on the planet.

 

