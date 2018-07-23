Color Me Badd singer arrested after attacking bandmate onstage

Color Me Badd's Bryan Abrams

Color it a bad night for Color Me Badd, the hit-making R&B outfit that, since reuniting in 2010, have maintained a steady tour schedule. Not everything is so rosy, however, as simmering tensions boiled over onstage during a recent performance in Tyre, NY.

As singer and founding member Mark Calderon belted out the final notes of the group’s iconic “I Wanna Sex You Up”, fellow founding member Bryan K. Abrams strolled onstage and fiercely shoved his bandmate. According to TMZ, Calderon hit some sound equipment when he fell, resulting in a trip to a local hospital to treat neck and back pain. Abrams, meanwhile, was arrested for misdemeanor assault and taken to jail.

Sources told TMZ that Abrams, frustrated over issues with his voice, left the stage earlier in the night. The Blast, meanwhile, reports that officers tell them “alcohol was a factor.” Sources also tell The Blast that Abrams screamed, “I’m motherfucking Color Me Badd!” when pushing Calderon. Abrams reportedly posted bail and was released early Monday morning.

See a video of the incident below.