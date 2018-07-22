Michael McDonald, Don Was, Paul Rudd appear in Conan’s Star Wars Cantina Band mocumentary: Watch

Paul Rudd, Conan

Conan O’Brien goes all out for Comic-Con, and this year is no exception. This time around, he’s roped a motley crew for a hilarious mockumentary on the Star Wars Cantina Band dubbed, Original Blowhards: The Story Of Figrin D’an And The Modal Nodes.

The four-minute clip is modeled off VH1’s Behind the Music and finds Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald, producer Don Was, and the one and only Paul Rudd as jerkstore executive Sethey Boone reminiscing on the infamous jizz band from a galaxy far, far away.

Watch below and catch the full episode tonight via TBS.

