Cracker, Blind Melon, and Dishwalla Talk Anniversaries, New Music, and Where They Are Now

Kyle Meredith With Cracker, Blind Melon, and Dishwalla

In a special combined episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle waxes nostalgic with David Lowery about his experiences in David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, Blind Melon’s Christopher Thorn, and JR Richards of Dishwalla. They talk anniversaries, new music, and much more.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

