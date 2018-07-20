Damon Albarn on Gorillaz’s The Now Now, Recording in Hotel Rooms, and Gun Control

Kyle Meredith With... Damon Albarn of Gorillaz

Gorillaz and Blur mastermind Damon Albarn speaks with Kyle Meredith about the ins and outs of making Gorillaz’s The Now Now, themes of isolation, recording in hotel rooms, and gun control in the United States. He also updates us on the status of The Good The Bad & The Queen’s long-awaited sophomore album and whether he envisions another Blur Record.

