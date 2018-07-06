Dave East and Rick Ross wax nostalgic on new song “Fresh Prince of Belaire”: Stream

Dave East and Rick Ross' "Fresh Prince of Belaire" Artwork

Premier rap talent from the North and the South have come together to toast the ’90s. Harlem’s Dave East and the Mississippi-born Rick Ross have released their new collaborative single, “Fresh Prince of Belaire”.

The track is a play on Will Smith’s classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel–Air and, as MissInfo points out, a reference to French wine company Luc Belaire. East recently became a global ambassador for its products, while Ross has long repped the brand.

Unsurprisingly, the two MCs have quite a lot to say when it comes to the topic of bottles. Per the swaggering lyrics, they pop black ones at funerals and gold ones when they’re nostalgic for 1996 (coincidentally when The Fresh Prince aired its final season).

Take a listen below.

Both East and Ross have kept busy the last few months. Earlier this year, East put out Paranoia 2, one of the best albums of 2018 (so far). Ross, following a health scare in March, bounced back for a guest appearance on Pusha-T’s excellent Daytona.