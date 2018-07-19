Death Cab for Cutie are haunted by an ex on new song “I Dreamt We Spoke Again”: Stream

Death Cab For Cutie, photo by Philip Cosores

Death Cab for Cutie are less than a month away from the release of Thank You For Today, their first album since 2015. In June, Ben Gibbard & co. offered fans a sneak peak of the LP with lead single “Gold Rush”. Now, they’re rolling out another tune in “I Dreamt We Spoke Again”.

Here, the frontman is both wistful and haunted after dreaming about an ex. “I dreamt we spoke again/ It had been so long your voice was like a ghost in my head,” Gibbard sings, a palpable ache in his voice. If you’ve ever woken up feeling literally shaken (or maybe tricked) by a hyper realistic vision, this one’s for you.

(Read: Is Narrow Stairs the Saddest Death Cab for Cutie Album?)

Check it out below via its lyric video.

Thank You For Today, the follow-up to Kintsugi, comes out August 17th through Atlantic Records. DCFC are expected to support the LP with an expansive fall tour.