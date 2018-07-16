Deftones announce inaugural Dia de los Deftones Festival

Deftones, photo by Philip Cosores

Deftones are entering the festival game. On November 3rd, San Diego’s Petco Park at the Park will host the inaugural Dia de los Deftones, a one-day festival featuring a compellingly diverse lineup.

In addition to a set from the Sacramento metal titans, the festival boasts performances from ubiquitous Atlanta rapper Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, punk mainstays Rocket From the Crypt, and pop artist Doja Cat. Also appearing are punk hip-hop duo Ho99o9, death metal outfit Vein, and Australian “death-pop” band Vowws.

“For years, we’ve played on festivals with such amazing and diverse line-ups and that is what we have achieved with our first line-up for Dia de Los Deftones,” said frontman Chino Moreno in a press statement. “We want this event to be a celebration; with the incredible artists we’ve assembled, and the experiences we’re curating for the festival site, it’s going to be a wonderful day and night for all who join us.”

Tickets for the fest start at $75, and will go on sale to the public this Friday, July 20th at 10 a.m.

See a poster for the festival below.