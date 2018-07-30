Demi Lovato remains in hospital due to complications from drug overdose

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato remains in the hospital almost a week after her drug overdose, according to TMZ.

The 25-year-old singer is reportedly dealing with “complications” related to the overdose, including extreme nausea and a high fever. She is still expected to make a full recovery, but it’s unclear when she will be released from the hospital, TMZ adds.

Lovato was found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday, July 24th. She was given Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. TMZ says Lovato refused to tell paramedics what drug she took, but it’s believed she overdosed on some sort of opioid. Representatives for the singer have disputed earlier reports that she overdosed on heroine.