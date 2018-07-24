Demi Lovato rushed to hospital for apparent heroin overdose: Report

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

The 25-year-old singer was transported from her Hollywood Hills home just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated, TMZ adds. Her condition is currently unknown.

Last month, Lovato revealed she had relapsed following six years of sobriety. She detailed her struggles with addiction on her recently released single, “Sober”, which included lines like: ‘Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/ And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

Update – 5:00 p.m. EST: A source tells PEOPLE that Lovato is currently “okay and stable.” She was treated with Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

This is a developing story…