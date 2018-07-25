Denzel Curry premieres TA1300: Act 1 (Light): Stream

Denzel Curry, photo by Cat Miller

Denzel Curry has released “Light”, the first act of his new album, TA1300. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This first installment features four tracks, including the previous singles “Sum”, “Cash Maniac”, and “Black Balloons”. As we noted yesterday, “Cash Maniac” features Nyyjerya and references to Disney, Rae Sremmurd, and Black Sabbath. “Black Balloons”, meanwhile, boasts guest contributions from GoldLink and Twelve’Len, as well as nods to Stephen King and Pennywise.

TA1300 serves as the follow-up to Curry’s 2016 album, Imperial, and last year’s surprise 13 EP. Its second act, “Gray”, is due out July 26th, while the third and final entry, “Dark”, arrives the 27th.

TA1300 Tracklist:

Light (Act 1):

01. Taboo Ta13oo

02. Black Balloons 13LACK 13ALLOONZ (feat. Twelve’len & GoldLink)

03. Cash Maniac CAZH MAN1AC (feat. NYYJERIA)

04. Sumo Zumo

Curry will tour both North America and Europe for the next couple of months in support of TA1300.

Denzel Curry 2018 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Self Help Festival

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/11 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/15 – Tampa, F @ Orpheum

10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Celine

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

10/20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

10/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

11/24 – Kiev, UA @ Atlas

11/25 – Moscow, RU @ Red Club

11/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia Club

11/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11/29 – Antwerp, B @ Trix

11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

12/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Music Zone

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

12/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

12/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

12/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small Hall

12/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3

12/15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

12/16 – London, UK @ Koko

12/18 – Dublin, IE @ Academy