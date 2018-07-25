Denzel Curry premieres TA1300: Act 1 (Light): Stream

Denzel Curry has released “Light”, the first act of his new album, TA1300. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.
This first installment features four tracks, including the previous singles “Sum”, “Cash Maniac”, and “Black Balloons”. As we noted yesterday, “Cash Maniac” features Nyyjerya and references to Disney, Rae Sremmurd, and Black Sabbath. “Black Balloons”, meanwhile, boasts guest contributions from GoldLink and Twelve’Len, as well as nods to Stephen King and Pennywise.
TA1300 serves as the follow-up to Curry’s 2016 album, Imperial, and last year’s surprise 13 EP. Its second act, “Gray”, is due out July 26th, while the third and final entry, “Dark”, arrives the 27th.
TA1300 Tracklist:
TA1300 Tracklist:
Light (Act 1):
01. Taboo Ta13oo
02. Black Balloons 13LACK 13ALLOONZ (feat. Twelve’len & GoldLink)
03. Cash Maniac CAZH MAN1AC (feat. NYYJERIA)
04. Sumo Zumo
Curry will tour both North America and Europe for the next couple of months in support of TA1300.
Denzel Curry 2018 Tour Dates:
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency
09/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Self Help Festival
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes
10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide
10/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/11 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy
10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
10/15 – Tampa, F @ Orpheum
10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Celine
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
10/20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
10/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
11/24 – Kiev, UA @ Atlas
11/25 – Moscow, RU @ Red Club
11/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia Club
11/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
11/29 – Antwerp, B @ Trix
11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
12/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Music Zone
12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
12/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
12/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
12/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small Hall
12/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3
12/15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
12/16 – London, UK @ Koko
12/18 – Dublin, IE @ Academy