Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Desert Daze expands 2018 lineup: My Bloody Valentine, Shellac, and Steve Albini among new additions

GUM, Julia Holter, and Escape-ism also added to the bill for SoCal festival

by
on July 24, 2018, 12:01pm
0 comments
My Bloody Valentine Desert Daze 2018 addition
My Bloody Valentine

Desert Daze has expanded the lineup for its 2018 edition. The festival’s seventh edition is set to take place October 12th-14th in Lake Perris, California.

Highlighting the latest wave of additins is My Bloody Valentine, who join the bill along with Shellac, Escape-ism, and Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers. Escape-ism’s Ian Svenonius will serve as “the reverend of the Desert Daze opening ceremonies.” Steve Albini is also set to participate in a speaking engagement, while Julia Holter will be performing with a full orchestra and string section. GUM, the side-project of Tame Impala’s Jay Watson, has also been added to the fold, marking the first time Tame, POND, and GUM have all been present on the same lineup.

The artists fill out a bill that already featured Tame Impala, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Death Grips, Mercury Rev (performing Deserter’s Songs), Warpaint, Jarvis Cocker (introducing JARV IS …), Ty Segall & White Fence, Chelsea Wolfe, Beak>, A Place to Bury Strangers, Kevin Morby, Preoccupations, Hinds, Malcolm Mooney of CAN, King Khan & The Shrines, and more.

General admission and VIP passes are on-sale now. Visit the festival’s website for more info.

Desert Daze 2018 Lineup Final

Previous Story
Fish thrown at Liam Gallagher during festival performance
Next Story
Watch a Korn medley played with a cob of corn and popcorn
No comments