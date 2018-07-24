Desert Daze expands 2018 lineup: My Bloody Valentine, Shellac, and Steve Albini among new additions

My Bloody Valentine

Desert Daze has expanded the lineup for its 2018 edition. The festival’s seventh edition is set to take place October 12th-14th in Lake Perris, California.

Highlighting the latest wave of additins is My Bloody Valentine, who join the bill along with Shellac, Escape-ism, and Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers. Escape-ism’s Ian Svenonius will serve as “the reverend of the Desert Daze opening ceremonies.” Steve Albini is also set to participate in a speaking engagement, while Julia Holter will be performing with a full orchestra and string section. GUM, the side-project of Tame Impala’s Jay Watson, has also been added to the fold, marking the first time Tame, POND, and GUM have all been present on the same lineup.

The artists fill out a bill that already featured Tame Impala, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Death Grips, Mercury Rev (performing Deserter’s Songs), Warpaint, Jarvis Cocker (introducing JARV IS …), Ty Segall & White Fence, Chelsea Wolfe, Beak>, A Place to Bury Strangers, Kevin Morby, Preoccupations, Hinds, Malcolm Mooney of CAN, King Khan & The Shrines, and more.

General admission and VIP passes are on-sale now. Visit the festival’s website for more info.