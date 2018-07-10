Dirty Projectors debut new song “I Found It in U” on KCRW: Watch

Dirty Projectors on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic

Dirty Projectors will return later this week with their new album, Lamp Lit Prose, featuring early singles including “Break-Thru” and “That’s a Lifestyle”. During a recent appearance on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic, the David Longstreth-led collective debuted another new song in “I Found It in U”.

Featuring the syncopation and quirky harmonies that weren’t as prevalent on last year’s self-titled heartbreak album, “I Found It in U” sounds as revitalized as the title suggests. “I had such a rad time with you,” goes the final a capella outro. “Anything we do it’s whatever/ That’s why I love you.” Check out the performance below.

Lamp Lit Prose is out this Friday, July 13th, via Domino. Ahead of the release, Dirty Projectors’ full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance will air Thursday the 12th on KCRW at 11:15 am PT.