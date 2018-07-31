Disturbed complete work on new album containing “many styles of music”

Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Fans had to wait five years between Disturbed’s last two albums, 2010’s Asylum and 2015’s Immortalized, as the band went on an extended hiatus. But this time the wait is shorter, with the band announcing that they’ve wrapped up work on their seventh album, presumably set for a fall 2018 release.

In a posting on Disturbed’s official website, the band makes the announcement that the album is finished while also asking fans to help select the first single: “The new record is done! The new album includes many styles of music. Since our last album and the recent footage from the studio, we’ve seen a lot of discussion about the evolution of our new music. Disturbed Ones, we have decided to embrace the debate. For our next single – what kind of sound do you want it to be?” The question is followed by a poll which allows fans to choose “heavy” or “ballad”.

While Disturbed typically dip into the “heavy” side of music, they found great success with their haunting cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” off their last disc, Immortalized. Disturbed’s “Sound of Silence” music video has since racked up more than 400 million views on YouTube, and the cover helped expose the band to legions of new fans.

While we await more details on the new album, Disturbed have been posting studio updates on their official YouTube channel, which can be seen in the playlist below: