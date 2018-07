DJ Khaled on vacation, and not at Wireless Festival

DJ Khaled has canceled his scheduled appearance at UK’s Wireless Festival on Sunday due to “travel issues.”

The only problem? Hours before the festival announced his cancelation, Khaled posted pictures and videos of himself relaxing in a pool with the caption: “Still on vacation!!!!!!!!

Still on vacation!!!!!!!! In this pic me and my son discussing release date for new anthem . @asahdkhaled: dad we fully loaded .. Daddy: of course! I also said son lets enjoy our vacation our fans know we coming FAN LUV KNOW HOW WE DO ! @wethebestmusic !!!! #FatherOfAsahd pic.twitter.com/5yZUJHQGpj — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 7, 2018

Dj Khaled can’t make it because of travel issues… sorry to disappoint

Meanwhile-#wireless pic.twitter.com/gvh1cRgKgE — Tay Evans (@Tayevans__) July 8, 2018

Khaled was originally scheduled to serve as Wireless Festival’s Sunday night headliner. In his place, festival organizers say they are “working on something special that won’t disappoint.”