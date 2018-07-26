Dr. Loomis to “appear” in David Gordon Green’s Halloween

Donald Pleasence, Halloween

For ages, there was no Halloween without Dr. Loomis. Of course, that all changed when actor Donald Pleasence passed away during the production of 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, leaving the character behind in the dark, cultish halls of Smith’s Grove Sanitarium. Since then, his character has haunted the series either through voiceovers, such as the case with 1998’s Halloween: 20 Years Later, or through Malcolm McDowell’s interpretation via Rob Zombie’s remakes.

Well, he’s coming back for David Gordon Green’s upcoming reboot. In a new interview with Yahoo (via Bloody Disgusting), the director confirmed the doctor’s appearance, saying: “We have a Donald Pleasence soundalike … because obviously he’s no longer with us, but having someone that could mimic his voice was a fun challenge. And we nailed it, I think. If I do say so myself. And then there’s a couple other [nods to the past films].” He added, “There’s a vocal cameo you may or may not notice till the end credits.”

Seeing how Green’s Halloween is a direct sequel to the original, Loomis never went up in flames at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, or raced around the small town’s streets with Sheriff Ben Meeker, or became the guardian of Michael Myers in the name of Thorn. (Yes, this franchise is fucking insane.) Odds are Green will employ the voice for old tapes to build upon Loomis’ new mythology, perhaps as part of the new film’s arc involving documentarians. Then again, who knows.

For all of this and more, stay tuned to Halloweenies, our Michael Myers podcast that’s slicing and dicing through one Halloween movie at a time, all leading up to the October 19th release of Green’s film. This month, they’ll be tackling The Curse of Michael Myers, which includes an extended discussion on Loomis’ legacy and everything he left on the table for future installments.