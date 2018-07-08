Drake goes after Kanye on new “Behind Barz” freestyle: Watch

Drake's Link Up TV freestyle

Drake is just days removed from releasing his 25-track double album, Scorpion, but apparently he still had some unreleased bars yet to be unveiled. Today, the Toronto MC shared a new “freestyle” he recorded for Link Up TV’s “Behind Barz” series. I use “freestyle” in quotes, because the rhymes flow too smoothly and the jabs are too calculated to be a spur of the moment rap.

In particular, Drake once again throws shade at his frequent rival, Pusha-T (“Man start dissin’ and doin’ reposts“). However, this time around, Drake reserves his most damning punches for Pusha’s G.O.O.D. Music honcho, Kanye West.

“You’re droppin’ some shit but that shit was a bust/ They got no direction, they’re followin’ us,” raps Drake in an apparent reference to Kanye’s recent five-album Wyoming Sessions project. Later, Drake questions Kanye’s commitment to music, rapping, “They wanna link when they got no chunes/ They too worried about sellin’ out shoes/ I don’t give a fuck about jeans or crap/ Or going to Milan or going to the Met.”

Watch Drake’s “Behind Barz” below.

