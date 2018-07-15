Drake drops “Fire in the Booth” freestyle: Watch

Drake's "Fire in the Booth" freestyle

For the second time in as many weeks, Drake has dropped a new freestyle. Last week, the Toronto rapper spit some fresh rhymes for Link Up TV’s “Behind Barz” series, including some not so subtle jabs directed at Kanye West. Now, he’s laid down a freestyle for BBC Radio’s “Fire in the Booth”. This time around, Drake keeps the focus on his self with braggadocios lines like: “Y’all keepin’ the score while watchin’ me score/ Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards. If y’all goin’ for fun, I’ll stay and record/ But if y’all goin’ to war I’m there for sure/ Wouldn’t miss it.”Check it out below.

Listen to our audio review of Drake’s latest album, Scorpion.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS