Drake and Migos delay launch of “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour”

Drake and Migos were set to kick off their “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” this Thursday, July 26th, with a show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now, though, the start of the tour has been delayed several weeks.
“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of ‘The Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour’ schedule,” said a representative for Drake in a statement.
The tour will now launch on August 10th in Kansas City, Missouri. A majority of the shows originally scheduled through August 20th have been given new dates — save for the two Denver dates originally set for July 28th and 29th and a third Chicago gig that was meant for August 20th. None of the dates after August 23rd have been affected.
All tickets for the originally scheduled concerts will be honored at the new dates, though refunds are also being offered. Find the updated docket below.
Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:
08/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/04 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Centre
09/05 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Centre
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/22 -Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
