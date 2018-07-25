Drake and Migos delay launch of “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour”

Drake, photo by Sara Marjorie Strick

Drake and Migos were set to kick off their “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” this Thursday, July 26th, with a show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now, though, the start of the tour has been delayed several weeks.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of ‘The Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour’ schedule,” said a representative for Drake in a statement.

The tour will now launch on August 10th in Kansas City, Missouri. A majority of the shows originally scheduled through August 20th have been given new dates — save for the two Denver dates originally set for July 28th and 29th and a third Chicago gig that was meant for August 20th. None of the dates after August 23rd have been affected.

All tickets for the originally scheduled concerts will be honored at the new dates, though refunds are also being offered. Find the updated docket below.

Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/04 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Centre

09/05 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Centre

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

09/22 -Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

