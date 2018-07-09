Drake performs “Nice for What”, “I’m Upset” during surprise Wireless Festival set: Watch

Drake, photo by David Brendan Hall

Fans were understandably upset when DJ Khaled canceled his Sunday night headlining appearance at London’s Wireless Festival — doubly so because he’d posted videos of himself on vacation just a few hours earlier. But festival goers ended up with what was probably a way better set, as Drake himself showed up as the surprise replacement.

Buzz of Drizzy making an appearance at the fest had begun Saturday after he posted a video of himself in London referencing Wireless. When the banner featuring the OVO owl logo with a Union Jack wing unfurled over the Main Stage, those rumors were confirmed in the raucous reaction of the crowd.

Drake’s set was relatively short, but he used the stage time to give the live debut to a number of tracks off his record-shattering (but ultimately lackluster) Scorpion. That included hits like “Nice for What”, “I’m Upset”, and “Nonstop”. Check out fan shot video of the performance below, followed by the full setlist.

Drake performs “Nonstop” for the 1st time at Wireless. pic.twitter.com/OJt136LFLZ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 8, 2018

Setlist:

01. KMT (feat. Giggs)

02. Nonstop (Live Debut)

03. Look Alive

04. Nice for What (Live Debut)

05. I’m Upset (Live Debut)

06. God’s Plan

Later this month, Drake will embark on “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” featuring Migos in a supporting role.