DRAM returns with surprise EP, That’s a Girl’s Name: Stream

It may be short, but the three new songs find the singer compellingly embracing elements of soul and hip-hop

on July 18, 2018, 12:02pm
DRAM, photo by Amy Price

Grammy-nominated R&B singer DRAM returns today with a surprise EP, That’s a Girl’s Name, which you can now stream below via Spotify and Apple Music.

When last we saw the Virginian artist he was collaborating with the likes of Chromeo, ASAP Rocky, and, of all people, Neil Young. With this new EP, DRAM is embracing elements of soul and hip-hop, which should beef up anticipation for his official follow-up to 2016’s Big Baby DRAM LP.

This weekend, he’ll be performing at Chicago’s Pitchfork Festival.

Hear it below.

That’s a Girls Name EP Artwork:

Dram That's a Girls Name EP

