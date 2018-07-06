Eaux Claires *finally* reveals 2018 lineup

The National, photo by Kimberley Ross

Justin Vernon intentionally chose to keep Eaux Claires’ 2018 lineup a secret up until the day of the festival. Vernon explained his rational in an interview with the Star Tribune: “We’re not trying to be tricky, not trying to be cool. We’re not trying to sell more tickets. In fact, it’s definitely not helping us. I don’t care about that. I care about surprising people—and having people remember that their art and their music is not just a commercialized commodity.”

With the festival kicking off today, the lineup has finally been unveiled. The National (featuring Eaux Claires co-founder Aaron Dessner), Dirty Projectors, Sharon Van Etten, Noname, Phoebe Bridgers, Moses Sumney, Kevin Morby, Low, and Pussy Riot are among the highlights.

Vernon and Dessner will take the stage together performing as Big Red Machine. Presumambly, they’ll also take part in the PEOPLE Mix Tape, as they themselves are behind the artist collective.

Other notable acts include Jlin, Julien Baker, Mouse on Mars, Wye Oak, Phil Cook, Sergenti, Serpentwithfeet, Marijuana Deathsquards, Field Report, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Perry, DJ Spinn, Francis and the Lights, and Gordi.

See the full schedule below.