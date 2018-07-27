Elvis Costello reunites with The Imposters for Look Now, their first album in 10 years

Elvis Costello, photo by Ben Kaye

It’s been five long years since Elvis Costello last released a record (see: 2013’s Wise Up Ghost featuring The Roots), but it’s been even longer since he dropped an album with The Imposters (see: 2008’s Momofuku). Now, having been inspired by last year’s “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers Tour”, the legendary singer-songwriter is ready to deliver a proper follow-up with The Imposters.

Due out October 12th via Conchord, Look Now spans 12 tracks and features collaborations with Burt Bacharach and Carole King. “I knew if we could make an album with the scope of Imperial Bedroom and some of the beauty and emotion of Painted From Memory, we would really have something,” Costello says in a press release. It should be noted Painted… was a conjoined effort with Bacharach.

Granted, it’s quite awhile until the Season of the Witch, but to hold us over, Costello’s offered up two tracks: “Under Lime” and “Unwanted Number”. Stream both below and peep the full tracklist shortly after. Fans who grab the deluxe edition will get four extra tracks, so how about that? Pre-order the album here.

In May, Costello underwent surgery to remove a “small but very aggressive” tumor. As a result of the procedure, Costello canceled several summer tour dates in Europe. However, he plans to return to the road in time for the North American leg come November. Grab tickets here.

Look Now Artwork:

Look Now Tracklist:

01. Under Lime

02. Don’t Look Now

03. Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter

04. Stripping Paper

05. Unwanted Number

06. I Let The Sun Go Down

07. Mr. & Mrs. Hush

08. Photographs Can Lie

09. Dishonor The Stars

10. Suspect My Tears

11. Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?

12. He’s Given Me Things

Deluxe Special Edition Tracks:

13. Isabelle In Tears

14. Adieu Paris (L’Envie Des Étoiles)

15. The Final Mrs. Curtain

16. You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way

Elvis Costello 2018 Tour Dates:

09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

11/02 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/04 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

11/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

11/07 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/23 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

11/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre