Elvis Costello reunites with The Imposters for Look Now, their first album in 10 years

It’s been five long years since Elvis Costello last released a record (see: 2013’s Wise Up Ghost featuring The Roots), but it’s been even longer since he dropped an album with The Imposters (see: 2008’s Momofuku). Now, having been inspired by last year’s “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers Tour”, the legendary singer-songwriter is ready to deliver a proper follow-up with The Imposters.
Due out October 12th via Conchord, Look Now spans 12 tracks and features collaborations with Burt Bacharach and Carole King. “I knew if we could make an album with the scope of Imperial Bedroom and some of the beauty and emotion of Painted From Memory, we would really have something,” Costello says in a press release. It should be noted Painted… was a conjoined effort with Bacharach.
Granted, it’s quite awhile until the Season of the Witch, but to hold us over, Costello’s offered up two tracks: “Under Lime” and “Unwanted Number”. Stream both below and peep the full tracklist shortly after. Fans who grab the deluxe edition will get four extra tracks, so how about that? Pre-order the album here.
In May, Costello underwent surgery to remove a “small but very aggressive” tumor. As a result of the procedure, Costello canceled several summer tour dates in Europe. However, he plans to return to the road in time for the North American leg come November. Grab tickets here.
Look Now Artwork:
Look Now Tracklist:
01. Under Lime
02. Don’t Look Now
03. Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter
04. Stripping Paper
05. Unwanted Number
06. I Let The Sun Go Down
07. Mr. & Mrs. Hush
08. Photographs Can Lie
09. Dishonor The Stars
10. Suspect My Tears
11. Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?
12. He’s Given Me Things
Deluxe Special Edition Tracks:
13. Isabelle In Tears
14. Adieu Paris (L’Envie Des Étoiles)
15. The Final Mrs. Curtain
16. You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way
Elvis Costello 2018 Tour Dates:
09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
11/02 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/04 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
11/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
11/07 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
11/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium
11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/23 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
11/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre