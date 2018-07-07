Episode 74: Collecting Stephen King with Cameron Skip

Cameron Skip

Constant Listeners, it’s time we turn our attention back on you. Welcome to another installment of Collecting King, our series that finds us talking to the myriad collectors roaming around King’s Dominion. Yes, yes, we know, there are a lot of you out there.

This time around, Michael Roffman talks to Canadian collector Cameron Skip, whose amassed quite an eclectic batch of test printings, VHS tapes, and shrink-wrapped first-editions, all of which he shares on Instagram. Together, the two chat about reading in trees, the brilliance of 11/22/63, and why It hits close to home.

Listen above and return next week for another edition of Lobstrosities in which the Losers wade through the awfulness of Sometimes They Come Back… Again.

