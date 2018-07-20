Episode 76: Stephen King’s Taking Over TV

Stephen King, The Simpsons

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Constant Listeners, don’t turn off that TV! Stephen King’s heading to your living room!

For this week’s episode, Losers Randall Colburn, McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber talk about Josh Boone’s The Stand for CBS All-Access, Greg Nicotero’s Creepshow series for Shudder, and that time Kevin Smith nearly remade Cujo. They also share some Needful Tweets, visit Hollywood King, and empty a heavy Bag of Bones.

Attend: Greetings from Castle Rock: A Stephen King Film Festival

Listen above and return next week as the Losers finally head to Castle Rock via Hulu before bringing Castle Rock to Chicago’s Music Box. Until then, why don’t you leave us a glowing review on iTunes. We love getting those. Sincerely.

Chapters include: Intro, Needful Tweets (9:30), Hollywood King (32:00), Bag of Bones (55:00), and Outro (2:02:50)

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

–Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!

— In Case You Missed It: Lobstrosities: Sometimes They Come Back… Again

— Editorial: The Generation That Grew Up on Stephen King is Taking Him Back

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations