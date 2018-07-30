Episode 78: Greetings from Castle Rock (Live at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre)

Castle Rock, artwork by Kempo Cornelius

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

In this special bonus episode, Losers Randall Colburn and Michael Roffman talk to Pet Symmetry’s Evan Weiss and Survivor Type director Billy Hanson about growing up with Stephen King, why small towns warrant creepy stories, favorite King adaptations, and tough-as-nails trivia. This episode was recorded live at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre as part of the Losers’ Club’s inaugural Stephen King film festival, Greetings from Castle Rock.

In the meantime, keep streaming Castle Rock, reading It and leaving us glowing reviews on iTunes.

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop and Pet Symmetry

–Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!

— In Case You Missed It: Recapping Castle Rock Episodes 1-3

— Editorial: The Generation That Grew Up on Stephen King is Taking Him Back

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations