Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown in talks for Frozen 2

In the nearly five years since Frozen’s release, fans of the wintry Disney musical have refused to let it go. (Sorry.) Now, for the first time in forever (sorry), they’ve got a piece of news to sing about (sorry). Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us are in talks to join the sequel to the animated smash hit.

If they sign on for Frozen 2, Wood and Brown would join returning stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Idina Menzel (Rent), and Josh Gad (Marshall). The sequel will be helmed by returning directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Lee assumed leadership of Walt Disney Animation following the resignation of John Lasseter, who opted to exit the company after accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior at Pixar surface.

Little is known about the film, save two things. First, Frozen 2 is set to arrive on November 29th, 2019. Second, the casting team seems to be very into recent Emmy nominees. This week, Wood snagged her third Emmy nomination, a second consecutive nod for Westworld. Brown picked up twin nominations, one for a guest appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a nomination for This Is Us for the second year running. Should Brown pick up a statue this year, it’ll be his third consecutive win (for This Is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Also: Elsa could become Disney’s first animated gay character.

Loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s story “The Snow Queen,” Frozen won two Oscars in 2014: one for Best Animated Feature, and another for Best Original Song. The latter, for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s monster ballad “Let It Go,” made Robert Lopez an EGOT-winner. It’s since been adapted for the stage, and the Broadway production earned a trio of Tony nominations.