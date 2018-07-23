Every Time I Die guitarist spits beer in fan’s eye, saves her life

Every Time I Die, photo by Thaib A. Wahab

Planting yourself in front of the stage at an Every Time I Die show is always a risky proposition — it could lead to an elbow to the jaw from a moshing concertgoer, a boot to the head from a stage diver, or … beer being spit in your eye by one of the band members. Fortunately, for one fan, the latter turned into a life-saving experience.

As Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley related on Twitter this past Friday, at one particular show, he spit a mouthful of beer up in the air and it landed in a female fan’s eye. What transpired next was nothing short of a miracle. Here’s how he tells it:

You guys wanna hear a f–kin crazy story?

A lady came up to me and said “I saw you guys a little bit ago, and you spit beer in the air, and I was in front and some got in my eye.” I apologized. Said our shows get wacky, never know what’s gonna happen. I was probably just trying to mimic someone way cooler than me.

She said the next day it was still bothering her. And she thought her eye was infected so she went to the doctor. I apologized 10 more times. Braced myself for a lawsuit.

So she went to the doctor. They did tests. Doctor said she didn’t have an eye infection, she had a brain tumor, but they caught it early enough to perform surgery and remove it.

She said it never would have gotten caught had she not gone in. She then thanked me for saving her life.

Point being… if you come to an ETID show, it could save your life.

So, there you go. Between the Every Time I Die story above, and the recent study that attending concerts can add years to your life, get out and see a show this summer!