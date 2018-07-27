Faith No More’s Billy Gould joins MC5’s 50th anniversary tour, Matt Cameron, Greg Dulli, and Don Was to make select appearances

Lineup for MC50

Earlier this year, we reported on MC5’s upcoming 50th anniversary North American tour, which finds MC5 frontman Wayne Kramer linking up with the likes of Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty, and Zen Guerrilla frontman Marcus Durant stepping in for the band’s original members. Drummer Dennis Thompson, the only other living member of MC5, will appear at select dates. Together, they’ll be known as MC50.

King’s X bassist Dug Pinnick was previously announced for the tour, but he’s now been replaced by Faith No More’s Billy Gould. Gould will appear at each of the tour’s 35 dates.

Additionally, several more big name guests will join Krammer and co. for select dates, including Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli, and Was (Not Was)’s Don Was.

Kramer has also announced the tour’s opening acts, which include the rising LA punks of Starcrawler, garage rockers The Detroit Cobras, and surf rock outfit Man Or Astro-man?. More opening acts will soon be announced. See who you can expect at each gig below.

“Kick Out the Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour” kicks off on September 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and runs through the end of October, concluding with two nights in MC5’s native Detroit. Each show will feature a full album performance of MC5’s seminal album, Kick Out the Jams, plus an encore of other MC5 material.

You can grab tickets to the upcoming dates here.

MC50 2018 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

09/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

09/12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

09/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

09/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

09/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford (A Benefit for charity Jail Guitar Doors)

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago *

10/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

# = w/ Man Or Astro-Man?

* = w/ Detroit Cobras

^ = Starcrawler