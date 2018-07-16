Father John Misty shares trippy animated video for “Date Night”: Watch

Father John Misty's "Date Night" Video

The world of online dating can be a trippy experience filled with vague dreams of connections that often are nowhere near the reality of things, where someone can be passing judgement on you with a left swipe while sitting on the toilet. Father John Misty lays out and lampoons the strange horrors of the Tinder culture with the psychedelic visuals of his new video for “Date Night”.

Directed and animated by Chad Vangaalen, the clip for the track off God’s Favorite Customer (one of the best albums of the year so far) depicts a world of brightly colored individuals (monsters, really) who all seem glued to their phones. Whether they’re testing out the latest winged shoes trend or floating through space with their banana helmets, everyone is sending a signal to somewhere else, and it’s all patently insane. Check it out below.

“Date Nights” follows past God’s Favorite Customer videos for “God’s Favorite Customer”, “Mr. Tillman”, and “Please Don’t Die”. Father John Misty is just a few days away from kicking off the formal North American leg of his massive world tour supporting the record. As he tours the continent this summer, he’ll make stops at festivals like New York’s Panorama, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits. Grab tickets here.