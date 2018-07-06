Menu
A quarterly podcast chronicling a legendary filmmaker’s oeuvre

Filmography: Stanley Kubrick: Episode 4: “Human Extremes”

Celebrating the ambition of 2001: a space odyssey, Barry Lyndon, and The Shining

by
on July 06, 2018, 9:00am
The Shining
On “Human Extremes,” the final episode of our Stanley Kubrick season of Filmography, Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer is joined by CoS editor-in-chief Michael Roffman and senior writer Blake Goble to examine the filmmaker’s most sprawling works, his visions of humanity pushed to the absolute bounds of its existence, and just what it was that made Stanley Kubrick tick as a director.

This week’s discussion is focused around the following features:

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Barry Lyndon (1975)
The Shining (1980)

Chapters: Introduction (0:09), Human Extremes: A Discussion (1:51), 2001: A Space Odyssey (8:03), Barry Lyndon (28:27), The Shining (49:01), A.I. Artificial Intelligence (1:06:05), Intermission (1:14:10), Cinematography and Editing (1:15:04), The Lasting Image (1:52:46), Music & Score (1:59:50), Final Discussion (2:13:29), and Closing Remarks (2:18:14)

We’ll see you in fall 2018 for the next full series of Filmography.

