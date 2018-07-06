Filmography: Stanley Kubrick: Episode 4: “Human Extremes”

The Shining

On “Human Extremes,” the final episode of our Stanley Kubrick season of Filmography, Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer is joined by CoS editor-in-chief Michael Roffman and senior writer Blake Goble to examine the filmmaker’s most sprawling works, his visions of humanity pushed to the absolute bounds of its existence, and just what it was that made Stanley Kubrick tick as a director.

This week’s discussion is focused around the following features:

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Barry Lyndon (1975) The Shining (1980)

Chapters: Introduction (0:09), Human Extremes: A Discussion (1:51), 2001: A Space Odyssey (8:03), Barry Lyndon (28:27), The Shining (49:01), A.I. Artificial Intelligence (1:06:05), Intermission (1:14:10), Cinematography and Editing (1:15:04), The Lasting Image (1:52:46), Music & Score (1:59:50), Final Discussion (2:13:29), and Closing Remarks (2:18:14)

We’ll see you in fall 2018 for the next full series of Filmography.