Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin announce fall 2018 US tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin

Already in the midst of a co-headlining summer North American tour, Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin announced today (July 31st) that they will continue their road trip on a fall U.S. trek.

The fall leg will feature support from either Bad Wolves or In Flames on select dates, with From Ashes to New opening up for the entire run. The jaunt kicks off November 6th in Wichita, Kansas, and runs through a December 11th show in Portland, Maine.

“We have an extremely loyal travel-to-the-end-of-the-world diehard fanbase, so our shows are always packed and a blast. With that said, this current run turned out to be the most-attended, most-successful tour we have done to date,” says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “Those cities we couldn’t fit into this summer run — worry not — we heard you all! We’re extending this tour all the way through the fall, so we will see you soon.”

Breaking Benjamin frontman Benjamin Burnley adds, “We’ve been having a blast on this Summer tour with Five Finger Death Punch. The reactions to this tour from both of our fanbases have been huge, so it only made sense to keep the fun going this fall.”

Tickets for the fall leg go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 3rd, with pre-sales taking place as early as tomorrow, August 1st. You can also grab them here.

5FDP + Breaking Benjamin Summer Tour Dates with Nothing More + Bad Wolves:

08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

08/06 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/09 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

08/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/17 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater **

08/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center**

08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center **

09/01 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/03 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/06 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater **

09/07 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center **

** 5FDP, Breaking Benjamin & Bad Wolves only

5FDP + Breaking Benjamin Fall Tour Dates with Bad Wolves, In Flames + From Ashes to New:

11/06 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena ***

11/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena + ***

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ***

11/12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center ***

11/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ***

11/15 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum ***

11/17 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breedan Fieldhouse ***

11/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ***

11/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ***

11/23 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ***

11/24 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center ***

11/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ***

11/27 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center *****

11/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena ****

12/01 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena ****

12/03 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum ****

12/07 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Coliseum ****

12/08 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena ****

12/10 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center ****

12/11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ****

*** special guests Bad Wolves, From Ashes To New

**** special guests In Flames, From Ashes To New

***** 5FDP, Breaking Benjamin & From Ashes To New only

+ Onsale for Colorado Springs, CO starts August 10